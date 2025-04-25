Archbishop Eamon Martin to concelebrate Funeral Mass of Pope Francis

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:15 BST
Archbishop Eamon Martin will concelebrate the Funeral Mass of Pope Francis in the Vatican City on Saturday.

The Derry-born is travelling to Rome today to represent the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The Funeral Mass for the late Roman Pontiff will be celebrated at 9am Irish-time on Saturday 26 April 2025, at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

The funeral liturgy will be presided over by His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Pope Francis

At the end of the Eucharistic Celebration, the Ultimo commendatio and Valedictio will take place. The coffin of the Roman Pontiff will be taken to Saint Peter’s Basilica, and from there to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major for burial.

The Vatican has said that ‘a group of poor and needy people will be present on the steps leading to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pay their last respects to Pope Francis before the interment of the coffin’.

