Archbishop Eamon Martin to concelebrate Funeral Mass of Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Archbishop Eamon Martin will concelebrate the Funeral Mass of Pope Francis in the Vatican City on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry-born is travelling to Rome today to represent the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The Funeral Mass for the late Roman Pontiff will be celebrated at 9am Irish-time on Saturday 26 April 2025, at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral liturgy will be presided over by His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Pope Francis

At the end of the Eucharistic Celebration, the Ultimo commendatio and Valedictio will take place. The coffin of the Roman Pontiff will be taken to Saint Peter’s Basilica, and from there to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major for burial.

The Vatican has said that ‘a group of poor and needy people will be present on the steps leading to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pay their last respects to Pope Francis before the interment of the coffin’.