Ardnashee and NWRC students make blooming brilliant boats for Clipper captains

The young people, who attend Springtown Campus twice a week for courses in Horticulture and Joinery, spent weeks creating the miniature boats which are individually decorated with the flags of each country taking part.

Additional flower boats have also been presented to Derry and Strabane District Council to be displayed along the city’s quayside for the duration of the festival.

Uel Murphy, Lecturer at NWRC, who oversaw the project, said the students had worked hard constructing the flower boats.

Pictured are (L-R) Annette Smith, Project Based Learning Co-ordinator NWRC, Ciaran McClean, student, Sharon Thompson, Ardnashee College, Jude Young, student, Jacqueline Whoriskey, Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Emma Hughes, student, Uel Murphy, Lecturer at NWRC, and Maria White, Ardnashee College. (Picture Martin McKeown)

He added: “We are delighted to be supporting Derry City & Strabane District Council with their 2022 Maritime Festival. This was a fantastic assignment for our students who loved taking part in a professional project that will be part of brightening up the city as part of the festival. I can’t say enough about the hard work that was put into this project and I congratulate all the students on the finished pieces, which are outstanding.”

Annette Smith, Project Based Learning co-ordinator at NWRC said: “This project saw students undertake a personnel and social development qualification by building the flower boats to be showcased at the festival. Projects such as this are integrated into our apprenticeship programmes across NWRC as we recognise the sense of achievement and pride that students can get from working on live community-based projects such as this. We believe projects such as this are key in our curriculum development going forward especially developing the links with industry and the wider community.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “This is such a lovely initiative which will give each Clipper crew a lasting memento of their time in our City and will add to the resplendent floral displays along the riverfront.

“Congratulations to the students from Ardnashee on their dedicated and skilled work in building these unique and beautiful structures.

“This is a great way for them to hone their horticultural skills while having an input in an international level event and I would like to personally wish them well in their future studies.”