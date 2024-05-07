Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magherafelt man is the Creative Director of Spanish luxury fashion house ‘Loewe,’ one of the sponsors of the gala.

He was also one of the esteemed honorary chairs of the event – appointed by Vogue editor Anna Wintour herself, who wore bespoke Loewe on the night.

Anderson, who walked the red carpet at the gala, was also responsible for some of the most fabulous and iconic looks of the night. Celebrities including superstar Ariana Grande, Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan, Irish actress Alison Oliver, actors Jonathan Bailey, Ayo Ededbiri and Mike Faist, singer Omar Apollo, director Luca Guadagnino, actors Greta Lee, Dan Levy, Ambika Mod, Josh O’Connor, Taylor Russell and editor Lauren Santo Domingo all wore Loewe for the event.

Ariana Grande, who wore a mother of pearl bustier, took to Instagram to thank Leowe and Anderson for her look, stating: ‘I love you, thank you.’

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion’ and it took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Last month, Anderson, who is also the founder and creator of fashion label ‘JW Anderson,’ was named as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2024.

He was also behind singer Rihanna’s eye-catching all-red ensemble, which she wore during her eagerly-awaited half-time performance at the Super Bowl in 2023.