A number of fundraising events, including a Cannonball around the Inishowen 100 and a trek across the Arctic, are being organised to raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation and The Gavin Glynn Foundation.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events, spearheaded by Glengad woman Annemarie McColgan, supported by a team of helpers, are also being held to raise awareness of retinoblastoma, cardiovascular health and the importance of CPR training.

They have been inspired by Glengad toddler, Christie, the daughter of Annemarie’s cousin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie has been diagnosed with retinoblastoma and she and her family regularly travel to Birmingham for her treatment.

On left: Christie pictured as a baby, where the 'white glow' can be seen in her eye and on right, Annemarie McColgan.

They have been greatly supported by The Gavin Glynn Foundation, which helps families of children battling cancer to travel overseas for treatment.

Cancer Research UK describes Retinoblastoma as a rare type of eye cancer, which ‘starts in the retina, the inner layer in the back of the eye’. It mostly affects children under the age of five.

One of the symptoms can be a white pupil, also known as leukocoria. Christie’s parents shared a photo, which accompanies this article, of her as a baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the picture, one of her eyes displays the ‘white glow’ that can indicate an issue and did so in Christie’s case. While this isn’t always a sign of retinoblastoma, it does warrant further investigation.

Annemarie will then take on the final, epic, challenge in March. (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Annemarie told the Journal how The Gavin Glynn Foundation has been an invaluable support to the family and without them, an already difficult journey would have been much more so.

Annemarie has completed treks and marathons before and in doing so this time, wanted to raise funds for the foundation, alongside the Irish Heart Foundation. This is also personal to her, as her father passed away from a heart attack at just 58 years old.

"I’d be an advocate for everyone to have CPR training. One of the things some people don’t know about the Irish Heart Foundation is that, if a school contacts them, they go out and teach CPR to students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d be someone who would say it should be on the curriculum, as none of us know when it will come across our path. It’s also about looking after yourself and paying attention to your own body.

"So, both charities are close to my heart and do incredible work.”

The first event is the Inishowen Cannonball on November 1. Annemarie said organisers, which include Danny Doherty, her niece and nephew Lauren and Gary McColgan and brother Neil Anthony McColgan, are hoping at least 100 cars take part.

“It will be a time trial around the Inishowen 100 and all completely within speed limits. It’s a family event and any type of car can be entered.

"There needs to be more than one person in the car, as a navigator is needed.

"It starts at 11am at Simpson’s Bar, Carndonagh and ends at Fisherman’s Inn in Glengad at around 4pm.”

Other fundraising events, including a coffee morning in February in Connolly’s Homes in Malin, a seafood night in January, and the Inish Tractor Run men have organised a ‘Movember’ event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an online donation link at https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/AM87565187

Annemarie will then take on the final, epic, challenge in March when she joins 14 other women for the Irish Heart Foundation organised 50km trek in the Arctic. Annemarie will be the only woman from Donegal and Ulster taking part.

While she has completed previous treks, including in the Alps, she has never ‘done one in the snow’. She acknowledges that it will be difficult, but said she will keep ‘gorgeous, kind’ wee Christie, her family and the charities to the forefront of her mind.

"No matter what we go through there, at the end of the day you think about what you’re doing it for and that will push you on.”

See Inishowen Cannonball on Facebook and for more information on Retinoblastoma, see www.cancerresearchuk.