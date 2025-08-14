Artist from Mexico comes to Derry to create an exhibition about plant life on the walls

Artist Daniel Godinez Nivon has come to Derry with an interest in wild plants that grow on walls and how their natural properties can help people sleep and dream.

Godinez is set to create his art exhibition in partnership with ATLAS Arts and VOID.

On coming to Derry, Godinez said: “I am particularly interested in the history embedded in matter and objects. One of my main interests in this city, with its complex history, is the Derry Walls, specifically the plants that grow on them.

“There are a little less than 300 species that grow on the walls, at least 97 of them are medicinal plants. Many of them are quite important—plants that were used in ancestral times, particularly plants used for healing wounds. To me, that is just fascinating. Some of the other plants facilitate rest and calm the nerves.”

Godinez is captivated by the connection between dreams and the plants that grow on walls. He said: "People used to pay more attention to their dreams; cities used to be built because someone had a dream. We still dream, but we don’t know how to dream." This fascination with dreams forms a core part of his exhibition in Derry.

The artist's project aims to collaborate with individuals who possess knowledge and experience in caring for the plants found on the walls.

"Part of the project that I would like to develop is about the people who are invested in taking care of those plants. There are people who have been paying attention to these plants for three generations and who still know how to use them. I would like to meet them to unfold a little bit more about the world,” Godinez said.

Godinez discussed the complicated history of walls and how that affects his art.

“I don’t pretend to fully understand it, there is always another level of interpretation, its space of tension but it is also interesting. What I wonder is how art can be medicine, how art can be used as a healing process.”

Daniel Godinez Nivon's exhibition is scheduled to take place next year in the Void Arts Centre.