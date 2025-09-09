Arts and crafts exhibition showcasing the unique qualities of Donegal is being held in Derry

Twenty artists and crafters from Donegal will showcase their work in Derry for Love Donegal Day as part of an arts and crafts exhibition highlighting the unique qualities of Donegal.

Love Donegal Day, now in its sixth year, is a day for celebrating all things Donegal. The exhibition aims to recognise what makes Donegal special for anyone with any connection to the County. Rathmullan Makers Market will be coming to UV Arts C.I.C this September with a Cross-border Connecting Creativity Art and Craft exhibition.

Artists and crafters are set to take over the UV Arts C.I.C, The Garden of Reflection Gallery, Bishop Street in Derry for two weeks from Monday, September 15, to Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Rathmullan Makers Market was established in December 2023 with a Christmas market, serving as a test run to gauge community interest and explore its potential for a craft collective and a regular event in Rathmullan.

A spokesperson for the market said it tapped into an already existing vibrant artist community. As interest spread, more creatives from throughout both Donegal and Derry began to join, and the regular seasonal markets have now become a staple for visitors and locals alike.

Rathmullan Makers' Market is fostered and supported by the 'Connecting Communities Project' and 'Rathmullan the Way Forward', and funded by the International Fund for Ireland. The markets are held regularly in the Pier Sheds in Rathmullan and showcase artworks, stained glass art, felt art, upcycled crafts, jewellery, ceramics, candles, soaps and bath bombs, home baking, hot food, and face painting. As well as the market, there is also live music and creative drop-in workshops on various dates to create a festival vibe and attract families.

The spokesperson for the market added that many of its creatives would be decamping to UV Arts C.I.C in Derry with a diverse range of unique and handmade wares, inviting visitors to browse, buy, and be inspired by its twenty exhibitors. This exhibition will also feature two of the Connecting Youth Forum members – Lily Mae, with landscape pieces from around the Bushmills area, and Grace, with photo prints of her hometown of Ballycastle.

Rathmullan Makers Market runs from September 15-27, 2025, from 12pm – 4pm daily.