With music in Derry, we are often spoilt for choice, except when it comes to metal music, although Derry band Asylum Road are trying to change that.

The ‘Journal’ sat down to chat with all four members - guitarist Dylan Kelly, bassist Brian Smyth, vocalist Darryn McCartney and drummer Ethan Murray.

What is it like being a metal band in Derry? “Lonely!” laughed Darryn. "There are two metal bands in Derry, and Dylan is a member in both!" said Ethan.

There are over 65 subgenres of metal music. Asylum Road describe their music as ‘Groove and Metal Core’ although the band doesn't like the idea of being restricted to one subgenre.

Asylum Road from left to right: Dylan, Ethan, Darryn and Brian.

“You don’t want to pigeonhole yourself because you are limited to what you can play then. If you say, ‘We play death metal’, then you are only going to play death metal. We can play whatever we want,” said Ethan.

Darryn reflected on a time in Derry when the metal scene was at its height. “I remember one night there were three metal gigs concurrently. You had the same crowd going in a triangle between the bands.”

Ethan talked about how the scene diminished over time after its heyday in Mason’s and The Bound for Boston.

He said: “Suddenly, there was no scene for it, no place for metal gigs, and the scene died. It is about revitalising it now.”

Asylum Road's singer Darryn.

Brian said: “We would love to get back to the peak of it.”

The two-day Demolition Festival this weekend is bringing together metal bands to perform over two days in the 720 Bar.

Ethan said: "It's great to see they're willing to put on this gig and take that chance because there's a big chance it could go wrong. Hopefully, it goes well.”

This January they released their debut EP titled ‘The Fear.’ Darryn told the story of how the track ‘The Fear’ came together.

Asylum Road's guitarist, Dylan.

Darryn and Dylan were ‘having a few brews as you do’. "We were thinking of not looking forward to tomorrow. It kind of built on that. The song has that groove feel. Let's write something about getting wasted and then the next day dealing with it.”

The band eventually concluded that the EP should be named after the single.

Brian joked: “The next one is going to be called ‘Chicken Box and Lucozade Sport’”.

“Or ‘What's that smell on Foyle Street’?” said Darryn.

Asylum Road's Bassist, Brian.

What kind of feelings do they want the audience to have when they leave their gigs? Dylan said: “Definitely pumped up and full of adrenaline.”

“I want people to leave knowing they will come back. I want people to leave thinking ‘they’re class’ even if it's 10 years from now one person decides to listen to Asylum Road, I'll take that,” said Ethan.

Brian said: “The best feeling being in a metal band is being on stage and seeing a proper mosh pit.”

Looking towards the future the band shared a feeling of seeing where the band can go, with more songs coming and live performances at Sligo’s Whiplash Festival.