Clara Jane Nelis First in Girls Verse, Daire Nelis Highly Commended in Favourite Poem and Lochlan Quigley First in Boys Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  059

At the Derry Feis: Winners row Wednesday April 20, 2022

A very well done to all those who took part in the historic 100th Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle yesterday.

By George Sweeney
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 6:39 pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Sophie McIntyre was Highly Commended in both Under 12 Special centenary Competition and Tin whistle Age 9 to 12 at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  067

Ella McLaughlin, winner of the James McCafferty Medal, pictured with Féis Secretary Pat McCafferty at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  039

Keerthana Thangasamy was Highly Commended for P3 Girls Verse while Karthik Thangasamy was Highly Commended for P7 Boys Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  065

Ella McLaughlin win the WJ McDaid Trophy for Popular Song in addition to the James McCafferty Medal at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  040

