At the Derry Feis: Winners row Wednesday April 20, 2022

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Sophie McIntyre was Highly Commended in both Under 12 Special centenary Competition and Tin whistle Age 9 to 12 at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 067
Ella McLaughlin, winner of the James McCafferty Medal, pictured with Féis Secretary Pat McCafferty at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 039
Keerthana Thangasamy was Highly Commended for P3 Girls Verse while Karthik Thangasamy was Highly Commended for P7 Boys Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 065
Ella McLaughlin win the WJ McDaid Trophy for Popular Song in addition to the James McCafferty Medal at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 040