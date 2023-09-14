Auction with 'lots of various and exciting items' on offer to take place in Burt Hall
An auction is due to take place in St Mary’s Hall in Burt next weekend, Saturday, September 23.
By Laura Glenn
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
The eagerly-awaited event begins at 12noon and there are lots of various and exciting items on offer.
Viewing will take place on Friday 22 at 7pm until 9pm and also on the morning of the sale from 10am. The bidding catalogue costs €2 and guest auctioneer is Mr. Gerald Deehan. Go along and enjoy the afternoon and snatch a bargain . 20% of the proceeds will go to Parish Funds.