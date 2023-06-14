After a two-year break from the physical event, the Relay returned to St. Columb’s Park track in June 2022, raising over £130,000 for Cancer Research UK in NI.

Legenderry Relay For Life is now holding their 5th physical relay on Saturday, June 17 2023/June 18, 2023.

Relay for Life is a community festival celebrating the power of fundraising in the fight to beat cancer.

Event organisers Sean Hickey and Laura Moore.

Teams of families, friends and work colleagues fundraise for life saving cancer research then unite for a 24 hour long festival to honour everyone who has been affected by cancer.

There will be a live stage hosting local musical acts, and dance groups, as well as a live Stars In Your Eyes competition, starring some of our team members.

The Relay will start with a Lap of Honour of Cancer Survivors, who are treated to afternoon tea after handing the batons to the teams who will continue to walk around the track for the next 24 hours.

As dusk falls, we will gather together to honour everyone affected by cancer during our Candle of Hope ceremony, while over 3000 candle bags light up the track, each dedicated to either someone no longer with us, or a loved one who has survived.

The event is open to the public, and registration still open for anyone who wishes to take part as a survivor.

All monies raised by Legenderry Relay For Life helps support life saving research and clinical trials right here in Northern Ireland.