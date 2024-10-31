Award-winning Derry musical legend Phil Coulter is set to perform at Strabane's Alley Theatre

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:54 BST
Taking centre stage in the Alley Theatre on November 9 is the music of Phil Coulter's new show.

Award-winning Irish musician, songwriter and record producer Phil Coulter needs no introduction to local audiences.

In ‘Legacy: More Songs, Stories, Melodies and Memories’, Phil will take the audience through 60 years of his musical career in what is described as: “so much music, so many songs, so many new stories, distilled into two hours of vintage gold.”

“I don’t let the old man in,” explains Phil Coulter, quoting Clint Eastwood on how, at 82, he’s keeping his pedal to the metal with his new Autumn tour.

Phil Coulter pictured previously at the end of a live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 27placeholder image
Phil Coulter pictured previously at the end of a live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 27

After his sell-out run of shows which celebrated his 80th birthday, commentators believed that it was the grand finale of the musician's career but the Derry man has returned with his boundless energy.

Joining Phil are special guests, George Hutton and Geraldine Branagan.

Tickets are £30 available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or the box office on 028 71 3844444.

