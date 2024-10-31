Award-winning Derry musical legend Phil Coulter is set to perform at Strabane's Alley Theatre
Award-winning Irish musician, songwriter and record producer Phil Coulter needs no introduction to local audiences.
In ‘Legacy: More Songs, Stories, Melodies and Memories’, Phil will take the audience through 60 years of his musical career in what is described as: “so much music, so many songs, so many new stories, distilled into two hours of vintage gold.”
“I don’t let the old man in,” explains Phil Coulter, quoting Clint Eastwood on how, at 82, he’s keeping his pedal to the metal with his new Autumn tour.
After his sell-out run of shows which celebrated his 80th birthday, commentators believed that it was the grand finale of the musician's career but the Derry man has returned with his boundless energy.
Joining Phil are special guests, George Hutton and Geraldine Branagan.
Tickets are £30 available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or the box office on 028 71 3844444.