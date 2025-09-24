Award-winning restaurant Umi is set to open a takeaway in Derry’s Foyleside
Derry’s award-winning Asian fusion restaurant, Umi, has announced that it will be opening a takeaway version of the restaurant in Foyleside Shopping Centre.
Umi owner and chef Sean Lafferty announced online that the new takeaway is nearing completion and will open soon. An official opening date has yet to be announced.
The takeaway will be found at the bottom of Foyleside Shopping Centre.
Umi’s dishes, such as sushi, bao, banh mí, and dumplings, will be available at the new takeaway, with new additions also hinted at.