Award-worthy Down Syndrome research project launched in at Magee College by Oscar winner James Martin

A new research project focusing on the wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome was launched today by doctors, professors, and the first Academy Award winner with Down Syndrome.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled ‘My Life with Down Syndrome’ the project is set to be funded over a five-year period. The research was launched with the support of its patron Dr. James Martin MBE, an Ulster University honorary graduate and acclaimed actor who made history in 2023 as the first person with Down Syndrome to win an Oscar.

The research seeks to engage people from the North with Down Syndrome and their families to inform future health policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched at Magee College on Wednesday, it got underway with a survey designed to capture the views of people with Down Syndrome, their families and caregivers, about their lifestyle, challenges, and current gaps in care provision: 'My Life with Down Syndrome' Questionnaire.

Ulster University led research project to examine the health, wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome. Pictured at the launch (L-R) is Professor Frank Casey, Clinical Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Ulster University School of Medicine and Acclaimed actor, My Life with Down Syndrome Patron and Ulster University honorary graduate, Dr James Martin MBE. Ulster University led research project to examine the health, wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome. Pictured at the launch (L-R) is Professor Frank Casey, Clinical Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Ulster University School of Medicine and Acclaimed actor, My Life with Down Syndrome Patron and Ulster University honorary graduate, Dr James Martin MBE. Ulster University led research project to examine the health, wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome Launched with the support of acclaimed actor Dr James Martin MBE, the first person with Down Syndrome to win an Oscar, the research seeks to engage NI people with Down Syndrome and their families to inform future health policy Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day (Friday 21 March), Ulster University in partnership with the Department for Paediatric Cardiology, Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children has launched a new research project to examine the issues impacting children and adults with Down Syndrome in Northern Ireland. Titled ‘My Life with Down Syndrome’ and funded over a five-year period, the research is launched with the support of its patron Dr James Martin MBE, an Ulster University honorary graduate and acclaimed actor who made history in 2023 as the first person with Down Syndrome to win an Oscar. Funded by the Department of Health and the Baily Thomas Charitable Fund, the project examines the lifestyle of people with Down Syndrome from birth right through to adulthood, focusing on the 1450 people born with the genetic condition between 1990 and 2023. Launched today at Ulster University in Derry~Londonderry,

Professor Frank Casey, Clinical Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, described their aims for the project: “In the project over the next few years we want to learn about the lives of children and young people with Down Syndrome, born in Northern Ireland, to learn about all the health issues that they face, the challenges that they face in education and sometimes in employment.

“From that information what we want to do is bring advice to policy makers so that we can in the future perhaps influence the resources that young people with down syndrome have, so that we can give them the best quality of life.”

Supported by the Down Syndrome Association, The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Children’s Heartbeat Trust, ‘My Life with Down Syndrome’ will involve a combination of online surveys, photovoice projects and direct engagement with people with Down Syndrome, their families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Cooper, Manager of The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust said: “Seeing Professor Frank Casey and his team being so passionate about the research has really lit a fire in me. The research is driving and changing things to make a positive future for people with Down Syndrome.”

Acclaimed actor, My Life with Down Syndrome Patron and Ulster University honorary graduate, Dr James Martin MBE launches My Life with Down Syndrome, an Ulster University led research project to examine the health, wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome.

Oscar winner Dr. James Martin MBE said: “I was delighted that this research was funded and I am glad and happy to be the Patron. I wish Frank and his team all the best going forward.”

For more information check: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/research/topic/medicine/my-life-with-down-syndrome