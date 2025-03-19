Award-worthy Down Syndrome research project launched in at Magee College by Oscar winner James Martin
Titled ‘My Life with Down Syndrome’ the project is set to be funded over a five-year period. The research was launched with the support of its patron Dr. James Martin MBE, an Ulster University honorary graduate and acclaimed actor who made history in 2023 as the first person with Down Syndrome to win an Oscar.
The research seeks to engage people from the North with Down Syndrome and their families to inform future health policy.
Launched at Magee College on Wednesday, it got underway with a survey designed to capture the views of people with Down Syndrome, their families and caregivers, about their lifestyle, challenges, and current gaps in care provision: 'My Life with Down Syndrome' Questionnaire.
Professor Frank Casey, Clinical Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, described their aims for the project: “In the project over the next few years we want to learn about the lives of children and young people with Down Syndrome, born in Northern Ireland, to learn about all the health issues that they face, the challenges that they face in education and sometimes in employment.
“From that information what we want to do is bring advice to policy makers so that we can in the future perhaps influence the resources that young people with down syndrome have, so that we can give them the best quality of life.”
Supported by the Down Syndrome Association, The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Children’s Heartbeat Trust, ‘My Life with Down Syndrome’ will involve a combination of online surveys, photovoice projects and direct engagement with people with Down Syndrome, their families and carers.
Christopher Cooper, Manager of The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust said: “Seeing Professor Frank Casey and his team being so passionate about the research has really lit a fire in me. The research is driving and changing things to make a positive future for people with Down Syndrome.”
Oscar winner Dr. James Martin MBE said: “I was delighted that this research was funded and I am glad and happy to be the Patron. I wish Frank and his team all the best going forward.”
For more information check: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/research/topic/medicine/my-life-with-down-syndrome
