AXA celebrates official opening of Customer Contact Centre

AXA staff from across Ireland and Britain were joined at the opening ceremony by local dignitaries including Mayor Sandra Duffy, MLAs for the area, and executives from Invest Northern Ireland.

The centre serves the company’s extensive customer base across Ireland.

The company’s original presence in the city dates back to 2007 when it began operations with just 20 staff. Today it employs more than 540 people spanning customer service, marketing, claims, sales, HR and IT.

Marguerite Brosnan AXA , George McKinney Invest Northern Ireland, Mayor Sandra Duffy, Claudio Gienal AXA and Philip Bradley AXA

Due to the company’s continued growth, it has in excess of 40 vacancies that it is currently seeking to fill.

Speaking at the opening, Claudio Gienal, AXA CEO for UK and Ireland, said: “The city has been a wonderful location for AXA for over 15 years and we benefit enormously from the rich pool of talented and enthusiastic employees.

“We will continue to invest significantly here to enhance our business and to demonstrate our support for the wider community.”

AXA employs nearly 1,500 staff on the island of Ireland with over 750 in Northern Ireland.