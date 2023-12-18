Baby dinosaurs visit Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Roar Roar Dinosaur Interactive Experience was a huge hit with patients in the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital last week.
Cathy Grady, Play Nurse Specialist at Altnagelvin Hospital said: “Our patients, parents and staff had a wonderful morning with the Roar Dinosaur Team from Roar Roar Dinosaur Interactive Experience who kindly made the trip from outside Omagh to provide a truly fun, interactive experience. The children were able to interact with the baby dinosaurs and hear all about how to look after a dinosaur egg, how they hatch and what they like to eat etc. This was a very educational as well as a fun experience which will be a wonderful memory for all our patients and their families.
“Thank you Roar Roar Dinosaur you were a huge hit in our Children’s Ward and this is the first time we ever had dinosaurs visiting our hospital and we hope to welcome you back again in the future.”
