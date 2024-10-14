Badger’s Bar smoking garden awning at the Derry Girls mural has been removed

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Badger’s Bar smoking garden awning at the Derry Girls mural has been removed.

The installation of the awning back in September covered the bottom half of the mural.

Some tourists expressed disappointment that they were not able to see the full mural.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bar applied for permission for canvas awnings on powder coated aluminium frames of varying sizes back in November 2021 with confirmation that this necessitated alterations. Planning was granted in March the following 2022.

Badgers smoking garden awning removed.Badgers smoking garden awning removed.
Badgers smoking garden awning removed.

Today, October 14, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the planning permission granted did not include the awning and structure in the elevation where the Derry Girls mural is located. Council has been engaging directly with the applicant in relation to this matter.

As of October 14 the awning has been removed, allowing the mural to be fully seen.

The ‘Journal’ contacted the bar, who have declined to comment.

Related topics:BadgerDerry GirlsPlanningStrabane District CouncilDerry CityCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice