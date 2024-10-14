Badger’s Bar smoking garden awning at the Derry Girls mural has been removed
The installation of the awning back in September covered the bottom half of the mural.
Some tourists expressed disappointment that they were not able to see the full mural.
The Bar applied for permission for canvas awnings on powder coated aluminium frames of varying sizes back in November 2021 with confirmation that this necessitated alterations. Planning was granted in March the following 2022.
Today, October 14, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the planning permission granted did not include the awning and structure in the elevation where the Derry Girls mural is located. Council has been engaging directly with the applicant in relation to this matter.
As of October 14 the awning has been removed, allowing the mural to be fully seen.
The ‘Journal’ contacted the bar, who have declined to comment.
