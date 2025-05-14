BAFTA win for Derry-based ‘Alleycats’ for 'Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure'

Derry-based TV production company Alleycats has won a BAFTA in the coveted ‘Daytime’ category for their BBC Two TV series ‘Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure.’

The hardworking team celebrated with some of the biggest names in TV at the BAFTA ceremony in London at the weekend and were delighted to bring the prestigious award back to Derry.

The team had ‘an incredible night’ at the ceremony and said it was a ‘huge surprise’ to get the award.

Series Producer Denis Minihan told the Journal: "There has been so much hard work put into this series from the entire production team so to have that recognised at that level, it makes all the tough days and late nights all worthwhile.

The BAFTA safely secured by the Alleycats team and on its way to Derry. Photo: Alleycats.

“It was all pretty surreal on the day, walking down the red carpet to a champagne reception. Every time you turned around you'd see people like Graham Norton, David Mitchell, Ruth Jones. It definitely wasn't a normal Sunday!

“The ceremony was great but it seemed like such a long wait until our category (Daytime) came up and when we were finally announced it just didn't feel real at all.

"We're so happy for Clive because he is a genuinely lovely guy and brings so much to the series. The locations in the series were beautiful but it was also a personal journey for Clive as he got to travel back to Jamaica where both his parents are from. They were part of the Windrush generation and we could explore that through Clive's story. All 15 episodes of the series are on the BBC iplayer.

“We're so proud of the entire Alleycats team. It was myself and fellow Series Producer Jane Magowan, Executive Producers Ed Stobart and Emmma Parkins and our Director Des Henderson that went to the ceremony but the award is shared with the entire team, our Head of Production Judy Wilson and Production Manager Niamh Kelly, Post-Production Coordinator Gemma Gillespie and our Editors; Reuben McNutt, Ciaran O’Hagan, Michael O'Sullivan, Declan McCann and Andrea Lambe, and of course our crew on location.

Clive on location in Havana for BBC Two series Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure.

“I also want to send huge congratulations to the Blue Lights team for winning best Drama Series. We missed them getting their award as we were being ushered around backstage at that point after picking up ours, but we were delighted to hear they won too. Special congratulations to their lovely Producer Louise Gallagher and Writer Declan Lawn who were representing Derry too.

“For us we just keep going, we're hard at it now on the new series with Clive and he's going to Africa this time. Who knows, maybe we'll be back again at the BAFTAs next year!”

In the series, BBC news anchor and journalist Clive explores his family roots, from the vibrant streets of Cuba to the beautiful beaches of Barbados, and celebrates the energy, creativity and joy of a place close to paradise.

The Alleycats team said it is keen to expand in Derry and take on more adventures.

You can follow the team at https://alleycats.tv/ and https://www.facebook.com/alleycatstv