Baha'is of Derry to host peace event in Guildhall in memory of 10 women executed
The event will take place from 3pm to 5 pm on Thursday.
It has been organised as part of Our Story Is One, a global campaign marking the 40th anniversary of the execution of 10 Baha’i women in Shiraz, Iran, who were hanged for their beliefs in a faith that promotes gender equality, justice and truthfulness.
Organiser Carmel Irandoust said the event will allow people to find out more about the 10 women.
They were, she said, ‘women who were hanged and whose only crime was to attend to the needs of the people - especially children - in Iran, with love, kindness, compassion and honesty’.
"The same activities they did in Iran and those women were killed for are happening in the city of Derry and all around the world actually,” she stated.