Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team officers' fundraiser supports Derry's ARC Fitness

Ballyarnett NPT Sergeant Pete Johnston said they chose the recent Belfast Marathon to achieve their goals having worked with ARC Fitness.ARC Fitness helps those in need of support improve their mental and physical wellbeing though physical activity, professional support and re-connection with the community. Last year, Ballyarnett NPT secured match funding, along with Derry & Strabane Policing and Safety Community Partnership (PCSP), for a pilot programme with ARC Fitness to enable officers to make referrals to them.Sergeant Johnston said: "Too often police see the impact of drug misuse and how that affects, not just the individual themselves but their family and community. A criminal justice approach alone does not have all the answers. We are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs, but we also work with partners to tackle the cycle of offending. ARC works to assist those struggling with addiction, and have assisted many of the people we used to deal with on a daily basis."In total, 10 officers - two teams of five - completed the marathon, both teams crossing the finish line in and around the four-hour mark, raising a total of £1,355.Sergeant Johnston added: "We would like to thank those who supported our runners for this great cause. The money raised by Ballyarnett NPT will be used for one-to-one addiction counselling for those engaging with ARC."Gary Rutherford, founder of ARC said: "We are delighted to have been supported by the Ballyarnett NPT officers in their fundraising efforts at the Belfast City Marathon."As a community and voluntary sector based organisation in today's climate, donations and fundraising are a vital part in allowing us to continue providing the much needed addiction recovery services in our city. Thank you to all involved for your efforts and support."