Ballyliffin's Layla Doherty 'thrilled' to be crowned new Miss Earth Ireland 2023

Twenty contestants took part in the final, however Donegal girl Layla Doherty reigned supreme and will no travel to Vietnam later in the year to represent Ireland in Miss Earth World.Along with Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International, Mis Earth is one of the ‘Big Four’ international beauty pageants, with nearly 100 countries taking part.Layla, a student from Ballyliffin, is currently on a gap year from college. She wowed the judges with her beauty but it was also her personality and passion for her environment that won over the six judges, consisting of Catwalk Modelling Agency owner, Mandy Maher, Carried Away PR & Events Director/ TV Stylist Caroline Downey, Ursula Quigley, Pure Boutique Letterkenny, Siobhan Cahill, Flame Fit Gym, Mary Lee, as well as model and outgoing Miss Earth Ireland, Alannah Larkin.

Inishowen woman Layla also used her platform on the night to speak about the defective blocks/mica crisis which is seriously impacting her home peninsula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla’s house has been destroyed from Mica and she has decided to use her platform to raise awareness of the situation in Donegal where many of the houses in her area are crumbling around them.

Layla Doherty, the new Miss Earth Ireland 2023.

“They start to look like settling cracks and over time they deteriorate into massive holes in the walls and the blocks can only be described as Weetabix,” Layla said.

“At the minute, the Mica Action Group is trying to fight for a 100% redress scheme, because this wasn’t our fault and no one can afford the price of a new house. With the current scheme and cost of living, families up here are still left having to pay thousands of euros to fix and slow down their crumbling homes. It’s a very frustrating and upsetting situation to be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla said after she was crowned: “I am absolutely thrilled that my voice was heard last night and that something positive came from speaking on mica. I don’t even have words to describe this feeling but I am extremely delighted to bring the crown back home and I just hope that I’ve made everyone very proud. I am so excited to take to the world stage in November to represent Ireland at the world finals and I will be giving everything 150%. I am so ready for this.”

Alan Murphy, organiser of Miss Earth Ireland said; "Miss Earth Ireland aims to build its reputation as the most relevant and worthwhile beauty event in the country, setting a legacy of beauty and responsibility. We were overwhelmed with the contestants this year however Layla was definitely a clear winner. We cannot wait to work with her for the year and see her shine on the international stage in Vietnam.”Known as ‘Beauties for a Cause,’ Miss Earth Ireland’s strives to promote environmental awareness, conservation, sustainability and social responsibility as well as to highlight the Irish tourism industry and all it has to offer.Miss Earth Ireland promotes sustainable Irish fashion brands, and on the night of the final, the ladies.For more information go to missearthireland.com

Layla Doherty from Ballyliffin in Co.Donegal.