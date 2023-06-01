Ballyliffin's Layla on Miss Earth Ireland win: 'I really didn't think it was going to be me'

Layla Doherty from Ballyliffin was crowned Miss Earth Ireland last weekend and speaking to the Journal, the 21-year-old told how she’s ‘so excited’ to represent the country in the Miss Earth World finals in Vietnam in November.

Layla, the daughter of Donna and Pat Doherty (Davy) is currently on a gap year from Atlantic Technological University and will return in September to study accounting.

She is preparing for a very busy few months ahead, preparing for the Miss Earth finals, but said she is ‘really excited’ to do so.

Layla spoke about and highlighted the mica crisis on the Miss Earth Ireland stage and said it was ‘really important’ for her to do so.

"Everyone taking part is from different places, so it was really important to articulate it well. They all knew about it, but I don’t think the realised the full extent of what we’re actually dealing with here.”

Along with speaking about mica, Layla also had to undertake a number of ‘walks’ on stage, complete a 90 second speech about herself and also answer a question from the judges.

She told how she was nervous during the rehearsals, but the ‘adrenalin kicked in’ on the night itself.

"I wasn’t expecting to win it, as there was such a high calibre of girls from across the country. It was so great to be a part of. They really looked after it and we got a lot out of it. I really didn’t think it was going to me be, so it was such a shock.”

Layla was supported at the finals by her parents, sister Sheola and boyfriend Shay Doherty. She was sponsored throughout the competition by her father.

She was welcomed home to Inishowen by delighted family and friends and her colleagues at Maple, Ballyliffin, who were a ‘big support’. Her colleagues held a party for her when she arrived back to Ballyliffin and Layla thanked them for their support and kindness.

