BBC Radio Foyle and NI journalists to strike over changes on day of election count

An industrial action ballot of NUJ members resulted in 83% voting in favour of strike action.

As part of cost-cutting efforts, the public service broadcaster is seeking £2.3m in savings, cutting 36 posts alongside other potential job losses, the NUJ said.

The union said its members believe the BBC’s restructuring plans will impact resources and their ability to deliver quality programmes across Northern Ireland.

Politicians, trade unionists and members of the public join Journalists from Radio Foyle protesting outside the station recently, against changes to station’s schedule and the risk of redundancies. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 026

"For example, last month the Radio Foyle Breakfast Show was dramatically altered, now 30 minutes instead of its original two-hour duration.

"Communities across Northern Ireland have expressed dismay and anger over the impact of cuts to services, urging the BBC to rethink plans.

"The NUJ has been engaged in negotiations with the BBC and has urged them to return to discussions with viable options on alternative ways to make savings,” a spokesperson said.

Strike action will commences at 00:15 on May 19 and ends at 00:15 on May 20.

Trade unionists, politicians and supporters gather outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, recently protesting against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 41

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “Members have been left with no option than to head to pickets in defence of their jobs and the much-loved programmes listeners tune into daily.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood and Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy were among the local representatives who have expressed solidarity.

Mayor Duffy said: “I fully support the decision by BBC journalists at BBC Radio Foyle to go on strike next Friday 19 May.

"The recent cuts to programming and the demise of the Radio Foyle schedule has been detrimental to the city and region and needs to be overturned immediately.

"We need as many people as possible to join with them on the picket lines next Friday.”

Mr Eastwood said:

“From the outset, the SDLP has warned that these cuts will have a devastating impact on local news coverage, particularly in Derry and the North West, and that they do not have the support of BBC staff or local people.

“People in Derry will not be treated as an afterthought. Despite repeated challenges to BBC senior management, we have yet to receive a satisfactory response or justification for the burden of reductions falling on important local programming.

“The SDLP supports the decision of NUJ staff and we will stand with them next Friday.”

Foyleside PBP representative Shaun Harkin said People Before Profit were urging people to come out and join the picket line at Radio Foyle on the Northland Road.

“We commend the brilliant Save Radio Foyle campaign and we commend the NUJ members at Radio Foyle for striking back," he said.

When the restructuring plans were first confirmed back in November 2022, BBC Northern Ireland said they were ‘to facilitate the enhancement of its digital video and online services and the savings that it will need to make over the coming period’.

At that time BBC NI said it was ‘proposing to close approximately 35-40 posts to contribute to its £2.3 million savings and reinvestment plans’.

“It is hoped the majority of post closures will be achieved through voluntary redundancy, with some opportunities for redeployment within BBC Northern Ireland. The proposals are now subject to consultation with staff and trade unions.

“Some of BBC Northern Ireland’s output will be impacted by these plans, including the breakfast-time news programme on BBC Radio Foyle and Inside Business on BBC Radio Ulster.”

Adam Smyth, Interim Director, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “These are challenging times and we face some difficult choices, none of which are easy."