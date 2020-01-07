BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died suddenly at 47-years.

The broadcaster had presented the mid-morning Stephen Clements Show on the station since September.

The married father of two began his radio presenting career on Citybeat, and then hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show for seven years.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: "We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

"Our thoughts are with Stephen's family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time."

Stephen Clements