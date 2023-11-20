Beautiful, rustic farmhouse for sale in Malin Head

1 . Tullymore Farmhouse, Malin Head

This beautifully maintained and modernised 2-storey, 3 bedroom farmhouse stands on a one acre site with Outbuildings and Sheds at Tullymore halfway between Malin Village and Malin Head only 5 minutes from Five Fingers Strand . The house which is part of an overall farm of 33 acres is being sold as a separate unit and is in excellent condition having been modernised yet retains many original features. The property, built around 80 years ago, has Bangor blue slates, pebble dash render, three spacious bedrooms, dual central heating, modern kitchen and spacious living room. Photo: McCauley Properties