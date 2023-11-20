News you can trust since 1772
Beautiful, rustic farmhouse for sale in Malin Head

This beautifully maintained and modernised 2-storey, 3 bedroom farmhouse is on the market with McCauley Properties for €280,000
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT

The house stands on a one acre site with Outbuildings and Sheds at Tullymore halfway between Malin Village and Malin Head only 5 minutes from Five Fingers Strand . The house which is part of an overall farm of 33 acres is being sold as a separate unit and is in excellent condition having been modernised yet retains many original features. The property, built around 80 years ago, has Bangor blue slates, pebble dash render, three spacious bedrooms, dual central heating, modern kitchen and spacious living room.

For more information, visit https://mccauleyproperties.com/property/tullymore-farmhouse-tullymore-malin-head/

1. Tullymore Farmhouse, Malin Head

2. Tullymore Farmhouse, Malin Head

3. Tullymore Farmhouse, Malin Head

4. Tullymore Farmhouse, Malin Head

