Beautifully elegant 5 bed house for sale in Derry

This beautiful five bedroom house located at 81 Kilnappy Road, Waterside BT47 3LQis for sale with Pauline Elliott Estate Agents, accepting offers over £430,000.

The spacious house has four receptions, three baths and a bright conservatory leading out to a large garden. There’s also plenty of room for hobbies and crafts with a large garage and a shed.

Additional information:

Oil Fired Central Heating uPVC Double Glazed Windows and Doors Panelled internal Doors Carpets, Curtains and Blind Included in Sale Light Fittings Included in Sale Vestible Porch Tiled floor, double glass entrance doors with stain glass. Hallway with tiled floor, cloak cupboard, ceiling cornicing, wall lights.

Lounge 16'10 x 12'11 (to widest points) Double doors from hallway, dual aspect, bow window, cast iron fireplace with painted surround, gas fire, ceiling cornicing and centre rose.

Dining Room 11'11 x 9'5 Double Doors from hallway, wall lights.

Family Room 15'7 x 11' (to widest points) Cast Iron fireplace with painted surround, white granite hearth, gas fire, ceiling cornicing and centre rose, laminated wooden floor.

Kitchen/Dining 15'8 x 10'10 Eye and low-level units, glazed display units, concealed lighting below eye level units, Belfast sink with mixer tap, integrated fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher, hob, double wall oven, extractor fan, recessed lighting, double doors to Sunroom.

Sunroom 19'3 x 15'10 Double patio doors.

Utility Room 10'11 x 4'9 Eye and low level units, single drainer stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, partly tiled walls, tiled floor, recessed lighting, walls partially wood panelled.

Bedroom 1 11'4 x 11' Laminated wooden floor. Ensuite Wooden floor, walk in electic shower, wash hand basin and WC, tiled floor.

Bedroom 2 11' x 9'8 Laminated wooden floor.

Bathroom 9'4 x 8'1 Free standing bath, wash hand basin and WC, partly tiled walls, tiled floor, recessed lighting.

First Floor

Landing with large hotpress.

Bedroom 3 18' x 10'6 (to widest points).

Bedroom 4 14'7 x 12'11 ( to widest points) Fitted built in wardrobe.

Bedroom 5 12'2 x 9'7 (to widest points).

Shower Room Fully tiled walk in power shower, wash hand basin, WC, laminated wooden floor.

Exterior Features

Integrated Garage 21'3 x 14'1 Up and over door, side window, fitted with low level units and larder cupboard, plumbed for washing machine,

Floored Storage above garage 14' x 12' (to widest points)

Garden to front laid in lawn enclosed by stone walll.

Stoned driveway with extensive parking facilities.

Garden to rear laid in lawn enhanced with plants, shrubs and occasional trees.

Garden shed.

Outside lights, outside tap and outside electric sockets.

For more information, visit www.paulineelliottestateagents.com/81-kilnappy-road-waterside-derry/802646 or www.propertypal.com/81-kilnappy-road-waterside-derry/802646

