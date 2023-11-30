'Beautifully located' former RNLI boathouse on the market in Greencastle with 'excellent views' over Lough Foyle

News you can trust since 1772
A 'beautifully located' former RNLI boathouse has come on the market in Greencastle with 'excellent views' over Lough Foyle.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The property is on the market with McCauley Properties for €395,000.

The listing reads: “This beautifully located property was built originally in1864 for £159 by the Harbour Commissioners for the RNLI to operate as a Coast Guard Boat house serving Lough Foyle. It operated until 1928 saving many lives. Purchased in the 1990's it has been converted tastefully and faithfully into a stone built residence / holiday home in this beautiful area on the Wild Atlantic Way. The south facing aspect gives it excellent views down over a secluded cove, Lough Foyle, Sweet Nellie's beach, Greencastle Golf Club and the Northern Ireland Coastline.

“The 900 square foot house comprises three bedrooms and a large open plan living kitchen area with a fabulous stone-faced fireplace the full length of the18 foot ceiling apex. Standing in a cluster of six shore side homes it will be exceptionally popular as a residence, holiday home or a holiday letting in this beautiful area.”

For more information, visit https://mccauleyproperties.com/property/the-boathouse-carrowhugh-greencastle/

