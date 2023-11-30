'Beautifully located' former RNLI boathouse on the market in Greencastle with 'excellent views' over Lough Foyle

The listing reads: “This beautifully located property was built originally in1864 for £159 by the Harbour Commissioners for the RNLI to operate as a Coast Guard Boat house serving Lough Foyle. It operated until 1928 saving many lives. Purchased in the 1990's it has been converted tastefully and faithfully into a stone built residence / holiday home in this beautiful area on the Wild Atlantic Way. The south facing aspect gives it excellent views down over a secluded cove, Lough Foyle, Sweet Nellie's beach, Greencastle Golf Club and the Northern Ireland Coastline.