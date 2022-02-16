Beginner swimmers sought for Derry & Strabane 12 week 1 mile challenge

The Lounger to Lengths challenge will follow the Swim Ireland Mile training programme and is designed for people who can currently swim at least two lengths and want to build up their distance.

Council are seeking 36 candidates for the programme which begins this Friday night, 18 February, from 8.30pm to 9.15pm in the Riversdale Leisure Centre, Strabane.

“This is an ideal programme for people who have a base level of swimming and want to improve their technique and fitness,” explained James Moore, Leisure Area Manager at Council.

Swimming lanes (File picture)

“The programme will offer swimmers one coached training session in the pool to focus on the training set for that week.

“Training is carried out during normal swim times and each week an e mail will be sent out to participants with the training for that week.”

“At the end of the programme swimmers can choose a distance of either 1km (40 lengths) or 1 mile (60 lengths) for their challenge.”

The cost of the programme is £54 and each participant receives a swim mile top and swim pack.