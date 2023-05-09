Ballard’s paintings sell for thousands of pounds, some for as much as £10,000. He is giving away six pieces in Derry for free to give people who might not be able to afford his paintings usually the joy of art.

Brian said: “I did the same in Belfast a few years ago, where I left my paintings around the city for people to find. I don’t hide them, I just leave them against walls where people will come across them when they’re out and about.

"I just want to bring a bit of joy to people. I have quite a few paintings in my studio and I love to share them. It’s all very well selling a painting for a few thousand pounds but most people can’t afford so I’m more than happy to give some away and spread a bit of fun. It’s as simple as that.

Brian Ballard is to leave six paintings, each worth thousands of pounds, in Derry city today.

"I’m very fond of Derry, it’s full of really wonderful people. I really hope that people who find the paintings can enjoy them and not end up kicking them into the bin. I would ask people to let me know where they end up because that’s a bit of fun for me then to see where they go.”