Belfast film ‘The Unholylands’ starring James Nesbitt to play in Derry cinema

Paddy Duffy's critically acclaimed Belfast Film Festival entry, ‘The Unholylands,’ is set to be screened at Derry's Brunswick Moviebowl, featuring star power James Nesbitt.

Written, directed, produced by, and starring 26-year-old Enniskillen-born filmmaker Paddy Duffy, The Unholylands is the result of a four-year passion project, said Duffy.

Set in the student quarter of South Belfast, the film follows two stepbrothers, Michael, played by Ciaran McCourt and Scott, played by Peter Jeffries, on a mission to host one last legendary house party before graduation and the responsibilities of adulthood come crashing in.

Their strict father, however, soon discovers their wild plans, banning any further partying and dispatching his uptight assistant to keep them in line. As the brothers scramble to pull off their blowout bash without being caught.

Adding star power to The Unholylands is James Nesbitt, who appears as an exaggerated version of himself, alongside cameos from well-known faces from Northern Ireland culture including singer Nathan Carter and boxer Tyrone McKenna.

The Unholylands is filmed on location in student streets and aims to deliver an authentic and affectionately chaotic portrait of the shared houses, street parties, and unforgettable nights that have shaped generations of students.

Paddy Duffy said: “I wanted to create a film that felt real, raw and ridiculously funny, something that anyone who's lived in or passed through the Holylands could relate to. It’s messy, it’s mad, and it’s full of heart.

“This is a film that celebrates the chaos, the camaraderie, and the unforgettable messiness of growing up. Don’t miss the party, The Unholylands ‘gatecrashes’ into cinemas this October.”

The Unholylands will screened in Brunswick Moviebowl from October 3

You can book tickets here: https://brunswickmoviebowl.admit-one.eu/index.php?s=BRUNSWICKCB&p=details&eventCode=96850