Dónall Ó hÉigeartaigh (UUSU Vice President Magee) said: “We wanted to plan something big and ambitious to celebrate all that student life at Magee brings to the city of Derry and from initial planning in the Students’ Union office our vision for Beltane has grown into one of the biggest events UUSU has ever put together.

"Although we’re new to organising festivals, and this is the first time we’ve delivered an event of this magnitude, we aren’t going to let that hold us back. We’ve brought together an incredible mix of local and up-and-coming artists, covering so many genres from Trad to Jazz and from Rock to Comedy. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the end the year and Magee with this fantastic festival”.

Reese Armstrong,( UUSU VP Sport & Wellbeing) said: “Several of our partners have been instrumental in putting this great festival together. Our sponsor Stendhal festival who are local experts have been invaluable to us. Derry City and Strabane District Council have provided priceless support, and we are thrilled to work with the talented and experienced Unit 7 Audio Visual.

Pictured at the launch were: Lukey Luke,( In Your Space Circus), Dónall Hegarty (UUSU Vice President Magee). Colm O’Donnell, (Creative Director, Stendhal Festival), Reece Armstrong (UUSU VP Sports & Wellbeing) , Colr. Patricia Logue (Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council)

"In addition to the music ‘In Your Space circus’ are bringing an extra fun element to Beltane. We’ve also been extremely lucky to be working alongside a good friend of Magee whose expertise has helped bring our vision to life!”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I was delighted to attend the launch of the Beltane Music Festival. Derry as we all know is a city of song, and the festival offers another platform to showcase some of our impressive local artists. The festival also

coincides with the City of Derry Jazz Festival weekend, so the city will be alive with music and entertainment, and I’m looking forward to enjoying what will be a fabulous cultural extravaganza.”

The festival line up is as follows: Anna’s Number, Ciaran Bartlett, Tramp, South Paw, Two Bucks, Katalizt.

Tickets are on sale now at the following link: