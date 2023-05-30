News you can trust since 1772
Fr Sean O'Donnell speaking at the blessing of Life After's memorial bench beside St Columb's Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 162
Fr Sean O’Donnell speaking at the blessing of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 162

Bench unveiled in Derry to remember those who have died on the road

A new bench was unveiled in St Columb’s Park on Saturday to remember loved ones lost to road traffic accidents.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 30th May 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:03 BST

The bench was the idea of Life After, a charity set up by Christopher Sherrard to support people who have lost loved ones on the road. Christopher says the bench will provide a place for people to ‘ponder’, near a memorial tree which was planted previously.

The bench and tree can be visited in St Columb’s Park House garden. For more information on Life After visit www.facebook.com/LifeAfterrtc.

Families from across Northern Ireland and Donegal gather for the unveiling and blessing of Life After's memorial bench beside St Columb's Pak House. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 163

1. Families from across Northern Ireland and Donegal gather for the unveiling and blessing of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 163

Families from across Northern Ireland and Donegal gather for the unveiling and blessing of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 163 Photo: George Sweeney

Canon David McBeth speaks at the unveiling of Life After's memorial bench beside St Columb's Pak House. Included in the photo are Fr Sean O'Donnell and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 161

2. Canon David McBeth speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Fr Sean O’Donnell and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 161

Canon David McBeth speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Fr Sean O’Donnell and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 161 Photo: George Sweeney

Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins speaks at the unveiling of Life After's memorial bench beside St Columb's Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Fr Sean O'Donnell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 160

3. Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Fr Sean O’Donnell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 160

Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Fr Sean O’Donnell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 160 Photo: George Sweeney

