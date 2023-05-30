Bench unveiled in Derry to remember those who have died on the road

A new bench was unveiled in St Columb’s Park on Saturday to remember loved ones lost to road traffic accidents.
The bench was the idea of Life After, a charity set up by Christopher Sherrard to support people who have lost loved ones on the road. Christopher says the bench will provide a place for people to ‘ponder’, near a memorial tree which was planted previously.
1. Families from across Northern Ireland and Donegal gather for the unveiling and blessing of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 163
Families from across Northern Ireland and Donegal gather for the unveiling and blessing of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 163 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Canon David McBeth speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Fr Sean O’Donnell and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 161
Canon David McBeth speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Fr Sean O’Donnell and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 161 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Fr Sean O’Donnell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 160
Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins speaks at the unveiling of Life After’s memorial bench beside St Columb’s Pak House. Included in the photo are Canon David McBeth and Fr Sean O’Donnell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 160 Photo: George Sweeney