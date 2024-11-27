Bentley’s stunning Christmas ad showcases Derry in all its glory and packs a punch with compassionate message
The ‘John Lewis’ inspired advert carries the powerful message that for many people Christmas can be a lonely time and a period when personal loss can be felt most keenly.
Starring local actors and shot on the streets of Derry and in The Hen’s Den and The Gate Bistro it focuses on two men stricken by grief who form a connection at yuletide.
The short film was shot by Nathan Edgar and Sean Rice and showcases Derry’s spectacular cityscape at Christmas time.
Explained Nathan: “The idea for this year’s advert came from wanting to do something a bit different—something that uses our platform to share an important message.
"Christmas can be a wonderful time, but for many people, it’s also incredibly difficult. Unfortunately, it isn’t a happy time for everyone, and we felt it was vital to acknowledge that.”
The idea was to encourage people to reach out this Christmas if they feel someone might be struggling.
"The advert highlights the message that simply being there for someone can mean the most. It’s a reminder to keep an extra eye out for each other, especially during the holidays, when people may feel the weight of loss or loneliness more deeply.
"We’ve been blown away by the response to the advert, and we hope it encourages people to reach out to those who might be struggling this Christmas,” he said.
