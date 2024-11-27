Bentley’s stunning Christmas ad showcases Derry in all its glory and packs a punch with compassionate message

A still from The Bentley's new Christmas advert.

A stunning new Christmas advert produced by popular Derry watering-hole The Bentley Bar will leave nary a dry eye in the house this festive season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘John Lewis’ inspired advert carries the powerful message that for many people Christmas can be a lonely time and a period when personal loss can be felt most keenly.

Starring local actors and shot on the streets of Derry and in The Hen’s Den and The Gate Bistro it focuses on two men stricken by grief who form a connection at yuletide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The short film was shot by Nathan Edgar and Sean Rice and showcases Derry’s spectacular cityscape at Christmas time.

Explained Nathan: “The idea for this year’s advert came from wanting to do something a bit different—something that uses our platform to share an important message.

"Christmas can be a wonderful time, but for many people, it’s also incredibly difficult. Unfortunately, it isn’t a happy time for everyone, and we felt it was vital to acknowledge that.”

The idea was to encourage people to reach out this Christmas if they feel someone might be struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The advert highlights the message that simply being there for someone can mean the most. It’s a reminder to keep an extra eye out for each other, especially during the holidays, when people may feel the weight of loss or loneliness more deeply.

"We’ve been blown away by the response to the advert, and we hope it encourages people to reach out to those who might be struggling this Christmas,” he said.