Bernie’s new leading role as Chair of ‘Stage Beyond’ Board

Stage Beyond members show their appreciation for colleague Bernie Shiels, who was recently appointed Chair of the local theatre company's Board of Trustees.

Bernie is one of the original members of the company which is based at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

Previously a Stage Beyond Board Trustee, the Waterside woman is the first company member to serve as Chair.

Commenting on her appointment, Bernie said she was proud to be representing Stage Beyond members in her new capacity as Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Bernie Shiels pictured in her role as Jonathan Swift in Gulliver's Travels, which was performed by Stage Beyond at the Millennium Forum.

“We have a phrase in Stage Beyond, ‘No such thing as can’t’. The work that Dee Conaghan, the Artistic Director, and all the leaders put in to create such a fantastic theatre company, means that people with learning difficulties can go on to gain new opportunities and their disability won’t stop them.”

Bernie explained: “I never thought I would be good enough for drama until joining Stage Beyond. It is brilliant because once you start, the confidence just grows and grows.

“I am just overwhelmed that I was picked to be Chair of the Trustees. My family are all delighted as well. I’m looking forward to the role and if anybody has any new ideas within the group, I can bring it to the Board on their behalf. I am very proud to be representing the members at Stage Beyond.”

Welcoming the news, Dee Conaghan, Stage Beyond’s Artistic Director, congratulated Bernie Shiels on her prestigious appointment as Chair of the Board.

Dee said: “Bernie joined Stage Beyond at the very start of the company’s formation, and she has been an absolute stalwart ever since. She is a superb ambassador for Stage Beyond, not just in her many roles in our theatre productions and when called upon to take part in various media opportunities, but also as a Board Trustee. She epitomises the ethos of Stage Beyond where every member has an opportunity to shine. Together with the Board, I look forward to Bernie’s valuable input as Chair, on decisions relating to the future vision of the company.”

Stage Beyond is currently working on its latest theatre production to be staged at the Millennium Forum in June, an adaptation of ‘The Great Dictator’ which starred screen legend Charlie Chaplin in the 1940s.