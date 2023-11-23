A well-known Buncrana woman has launched two new books just in time for Christmas, with a lovely message in each of them.

Bernie Doherty has announced the release of ‘Rudolph – A Tale of Small and Mighty’, as well as another title ‘Before You Were Even Born.’

Both books were written by her many years ago when her children were small and, speaking to the Journal, she told how she decided this year to ‘go for it’ and get them published.

Bernie is no stranger to knowing what children love and need, as she is the woman behind the ‘Boogie Bugs’ and ‘The Music Box’ classes for young people, as well as the ‘Inishowen Choir of Ages’, which welcomes singers of all ages.

Bernie Doherty, pictured with her two new books.

Her book, ‘Rudolph, A Tale of Small and Mighty,’ showcases the brilliance of our little ones and was written for her daughter, Sophia, who is now 17.

"It has been knocking about my Google Drive for a few years and then last year, I dug it out and put it together properly, with illustrations. I have other books written too and I think there’s a common thread in them.

"Because I work with young children a lot, the younger character is the hero of the story. In this book, Rudolph’s nose turns blue half way through, because he’s too little to help with what’s happening at the North Pole. You sort of see him take a wee bit of a dive and then, obviously, he saves the day. It’s a simple story, but a lovely wee story and when I read it to children, they’re really rooting for Rudolph. It’s all about believing in yourself and showing how much our littlest friends can do.”

The second book, ‘Before You Were Even Born,’ highlights the excitement, love and anticipation of waiting for a new baby.

"It’s so exciting having a new baby and there are all these idea in your head – who will you be, what will we call you. Every page is about that excitement and how much we already loved them before they were born. It’s something lovely to read and gift and I left a couple of pages in the back, so people can add their own lines of what they thought before their child was born.”

"I know it’s the sort of thing I’d love to pull out when they are older and remember. It takes you back to those really happy times and all the excitement and planning.”

Bernie has three more books in the pipeline, which are being illustrated by very talented young local pupil, Eve Robinson.

The books are available in Buncrana at Macs Bookshop and Home Sweet Home Donegal in Lisfannon. Due to some left over complications from Brexit, they only deliver from Amazon to Northern Ireland, but there is free delivery to A&N Fuels, 5 Elagh Business Park,Buncrana Road, Derry, BT48 8QH. They also deliver to UK, US and worldwide.