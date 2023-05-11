Berries Café, Garden Centre social enterprises extend opening hours at Gransha in Derry

The Sow & Grow Group supports service users from the Derry and Limavady areas, providing horticulture day opportunities for adults with a learning disability.

Natasha McElhinney, Day Services Manager said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our opening hours in our Berries Café and Sow & Grow Garden Centre. Berries Café and Sow & Grow are social enterprises run by adults with learning disabilities, both centres are based in Gransha Park.

"The centres are usually opened from Monday – Friday but we have decided to give Saturdays a go.

Berries café and garden centre.

"We plan on opening for four Saturdays from May 20. Berries Café will be offering hot drinks, pastries, scones and much more for walkers, cyclists who are out enjoying the wonderful green spaces in Gransha Park and for the garden enthusiasts Sow & Grow will have all your summer bedding needs covered.

"Why not grab a coffee and bun in Berries Café and then take a stroll through Sow & Grow and pick up some beautiful bedding and plants for your Spring/Summer garden!”

Berries Café and Sow & Grow Opening Times will now also open for the next four Saturdays from May 20 from 10am – 1:00pm.

Natasha added: “Thank you to all of our partner organisations who continue to support the Sow & Grow Group and also our local community, our valuable and loyal customers and suppliers.”