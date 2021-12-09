Big demand and support for Derry gym’s Christmas Toy Appeal

Raymond McColgan and Rory Kelly, Red Knight Toys, Belfast, who made a substantial donation to the appeal.

Emerge Fitness, in Springtown Industrial Estate, has been running the Toy Appeal since 2019 after care and community workers attending the gym told of the need around the city.

The gym’s Emmet Deeney told the Journal how they have ‘helped hundreds over the years, but the demand is crazy this year.’

“I think, coming off lockdown and Covid, people are needing help more and more. A lot of people are finding it tough this year and need help and support.”

As well as providing toys, the appeal also receives donations of other crucial items such as food and oil vouchers, to support families over Christmas.

Emmett told how the support of people across Derry has been phenomenal.

“It has been brilliant. People have been calling into the gym with grocery vouchers and donating money and toys, One man called in the other day with three big boxes of new toys that he had bought. We can’t thank people enough.”

Emmett encouraged anyone in need of support this year to get in touch with them.

“Just send us a message, letting us know what you need and we’ll put a package together based on ages, if the child is a boy or girl etc.2

He stressed that all correspondence is 100% confidential.

Anyone who wishes to donate can also get in touch with the gym on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/emergefitness2018 or call into the gym itself with your donation.

Emmett said they also have their ‘own team of elves’ who are willing to call out and collect donations.

The appeal ends on December 17 and Emmett told how it has been a very busy few days.

“From December 1, my mind goes away from the gym and on to the appeal.