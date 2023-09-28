Big-hearted Lily and Georgia raise £60 for Foyle Hospice with street book sale
Two big-hearted young pupils from Lisnagelvin Primary School recently raised £60 for the much-loved Foyle Hospice.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Best-friends Lily Patterson and Georgia Mellon came up with a brilliant fund-raising idea in order to raise the funds.
The Kilfennan girls raised the money by selling some of their old reading books on their street.
Here they are (pictured) in their school uniforms handing over a cheque to Kathleen Bradley of the Foyle Hospice.
The girls would like to thank everybody who contributed to this great cause by buying a book.