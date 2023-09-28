Big-hearted Lily and Georgia raise £60 for Foyle Hospice with street book sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Best-friends Lily Patterson and Georgia Mellon came up with a brilliant fund-raising idea in order to raise the funds.

The Kilfennan girls raised the money by selling some of their old reading books on their street.

Here they are (pictured) in their school uniforms handing over a cheque to Kathleen Bradley of the Foyle Hospice.

