Big support for ‘Pitch on the Pitch’ mica redress demonstration

Supporters at 'Pitch on the Pitch' included The Lone Wolf.

The demonstration was organised by Brian and Hayley Quinn in Buncrana on Saturday on the GAA pitch.

Hayley told the Journal that while she and Brian are not personally affected by mica, they have a young family and ‘it is heartbreaking to see what other families are going through.’

“My husband Brian is the one who came up with the idea. He wanted to do something to try and help these families. The idea of this demonstration was to keep Mica/pyrite in the headlines and to highlight the seriousness of this situation - that Donegal could have people ‘homeless,’ living in tents due to no fault of their own if 100% redress isn’t granted soon.”

Even the pets got involved.

The couple was supported by other mica/pyrite campaigners and Buncrana GAA offered the pitch. Businesses from across Donegal offered premises for drop-off points, Jason from mediaexpert.ie captured drone footage on the day and homeless campaigners from inside and outside the county offered support.

Around 60 tents were erected and those in attendance included homelessness activists Allie ní Ghallchóir and Don Mc Guinness from Donegal Housing Homeless Coalition. Tony Walsh, co-founder of Feed Our Homeless Dublin also travelled up from Dublin to lend his support.