There was plenty of festive cheer in Inishowen on Christmas Day as the ‘biggest and best ever’ Community Christmas Dinner was held in The Exchange Inishowen, Buncrana.

Both young and old got together to celebrate the big day together, with a gorgeous meal and plenty of entertainment.

Numerous volunteers and contributors helped make it a day to remember and although more people than expected turned up, there was more than enough for everyone to enjoy.

Seventy dinners were also delivered from Moville to Muff and from Inch to Carndonagh, Clonmany and Culdaff on Christmas Eve, with more than 60 people in person on Christmas Day and another 20 plus hot deliveries on Christmas Day. Organisers estimated they were able to share Christmas joy with around 150 people this year.

They also thanked everyone who helped make it such a fantastic success, including Crana College for raising money with a Christmas jumper day; Tank and Skinny’s for providing the vegetable soup; Doherty Roe Fresh Produce for providing potatoes and vegetables, as well as support from Alone, Saint Vincent de Paul, and so many individuals, the Community Gardai and all their wonderful volunteers over three days!

"A special shout out to the asylum seekers who stayed behind on Christmas day to do all the clean up - sweeping floors, stacking chairs, etc. to make it the faster clean up we’ve ever had even though it was the biggest Christmas Dinner so far!”

Enjoy some pictures from the event, courtesy of the organisers.

