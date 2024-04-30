Billy McGreanery: 'Our uncle became our second daddy... the devastating impact of Billy’s death cannot be overstated'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His nephew and niece, Billy McGreanery and Marjorie Roddy, described how after their mother’s death aged just 30, their uncle Billy – their father Desmond’s only sibling – became like a second father to them.

"Billy was three years younger than Desmond, but they both were very protective of each other, and relied on each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When our mother Mary died of leukaemia in 1960, at the age of just 30, it was Billy who stepped in and became our second daddy. We were very young when this happened, Marjorie was just 6 years old, Rosie was 4 years old, and Billy was just a year and four months old.

The funeral cortege as Billy McGreanery was laid to rest in 1971.

“Billy was more comfortable playing football with young Billy, and taking us on days out, than anywhere else. As our father worked such long hours, often not getting home until midnight, Billy would be there for us. He never came to our house empty handed and would bring us sweets every time he came up to the house, the dear type of sweets that no one could afford.

“Billy was a manager in McLaughlin’s Sport’s Shop. Everyone knew him and he was very well respected. He would sort the boots for the Derry City football team and lace the footballs. We remember him receiving a very fancy Omega watch as a present from John McLaughlin, the store owner, after he had worked for the company for 25 years. Young Billy still has this watch that Billy had been wearing when he was shot.”

The family believe Billy’s killing was carried out in retaliation for two soldiers who had been shot earlier that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One had died and the other survived. We know the area was very quiet that night, with no trouble at all,” they said.

Billy McGreanery.

The soldier, who is subsequently referred to in the records as ‘soldier A’, fired a single aimed shot and then claimed Billy was a gunman.

“The soldier in the post alongside the shooter said he didn't see a gun and said he had asked shooter why no warning was shouted to which soldier A replied he would not have heard. He just took his life,” his nephew and niece said.

Describing the impact Billy’s death had, they continued: “This action had a very hard-hitting effect on all of the family but mostly on our father. Our granny Madge was shattered. The fact that they attacked his good name, his reputation, by publicly claiming he was a gunman was like they had killed him twice. They took his life and then they destroyed his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both our daddy and grandmother tried their best to clear Billy's name and get justice. When this failed my father took it very badly as he felt he had failed Billy and their mother. Two years and four months after Billy's killing our father Desmond was also dead at just 46 years old due to drink brought on by the murder and lies told to defend the killing.

Mourners at the graveside.

“The devastating impact of Billy’s death cannot be overstated. It effectively left us as orphans within two years, as we wholly believe had Billy not been shot that night, our father would not have died so soon from a broken heart.”

The family engaged with the Historical Enquiries Team with the support of the Pat Finucane Centre. The HET report reproduced a report by the local RUC Commander, Chief Superintendent Frank Lagan submitted to police Headquarters and dated November 8, 1971. It states: “Taking all the circumstances into consideration I cannot find that soldier ‘A’s’ action was justifiable and I therefore recommend that he be charged with the murder of William F. McGreanery.”

The HET concluded that “there is an abundance of evidence from the civilian witnesses to say that Mr McGreanery was not armed and therefore posed no threat whatsoever to the soldier(s)…. He was not involved with any paramilitary organisation, he was not carrying a firearm of any description, and he posed no threat to the soldiers at the observation post.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2011 the family received a written apology from the Chief of General Staff at the MOD, Sir Peter Wall, stating: “I do not believe that anything I can say will ease the sorrow you feel for what has happened, but I hope that this apology, and the findings of the Historical Enquiries Team, will be of some comfort to you.”

Mourners at the funeral of Billy McGreanery was laid to rest in 1971.

In 2013 the PFC uncovered a number of declassified British government documents concerning the prosecution of soldiers that the Attorney General had on his desk a recommendation from the RUC that a soldier be ‘tried for the murder of a man named McGreanery in Londonderry.’ No prosecution followed.

In the same year the family received an apology on behalf of the MOD & British government from the Minister for Armed Forces, Andrew Robathan in Westminster. This was during an adjournment debate brought by SDLP MP Mark Durkan at the request of the family.

The family subsequently applied to the Attorney General for fresh inquest. KRW engaged in lengthy correspondence with the AG’s office, and in 2017 the AG confirmed that he had referred the case to the PPS who then directed the PSNI to carry out a number of enquiries. LIB undertook a review of the case, before commencing a full investigation.