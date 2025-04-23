Bishop Dónal McKeown to celebrate Diocesan Mass in memory of Pope Francis in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bishop Dónal McKeown will celebrate a Diocesan Mass in memory of Pope Francis in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Friday.

The Mass, scheduled for 6pm, will be ‘offered for the happy repose of the soul of the late Holy Father, Pope Francis’.

The service will take place shortly before the rite of the closing of the coffin of Pope Francis opens at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

His Eminence Kevin Joseph Farrell, the Irish Camerlengo of the Catholic Church, will preside over that ceremony from 7pm Irish-time.