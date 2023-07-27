Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown announces clerical changes for the Diocese of Derry

Rev John Farren, PP Iskaheen, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for the Inishowen Deanery;

Right Rev Mgr Bryan McCanny, PP Limavady, to be, in addition, PP Magilligan;

Rev Paul Fraser, PP Ardstraw West & Castlederg and PP Termonamongan, to be, in addition, PP Langfield;

Bishop Donal McKeown.

Rev Eugene Hasson, PP Drumragh and Adm Langfield, to remain PP Drumragh;

Rev Kevin Doherty, on loan from Archdiocese of Dublin, to be Adm Clonmany and Adm Culdaff;

Rev Dermott Harkin, CC Limavady, to be, in addition, CC Magilligan;

Rev Thomas Canning, CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills, to be in CC Ardstraw West & Castlederg, CC Termonamongan and CC Langfield, residing at Drumquin;

Rev Peter O'Kane, CC Drumragh and CC Langfield, and Judicial Vicar of the National Marriage Appeals Tribunal for Ireland, to cease as Curate and in addition to his role as Judicial Vicar undertake a diocesan role as Training in Evangelisation and Adult Faith Formator;

Rev James Devine, returning from leave of absence, to be CC Badoney Lower, CC Badoney Upper, CC Ardstraw East and CC Greencastle, residing at Greencastle;

Rev Roni Zacharias, CC (Templemore) St Eugene's Cathedral, to be CC Three Patrons;

Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills, to reside at Sion Mills;

Rev Michael McCaul, CC Drumragh and CC Langfield, to remain CC Drumragh;

Rev Shaun Doherty, recently ordained, to be CC (Templemore) St Eugene's Cathedral;

Rev Frank O'Hagan, PP Magilligan and Chaplain HMP Magilligan, to be Priest-in-Residence Magilligan and remain Chaplain HMP Magilligan;

Very Rev Brian Brady, PP Clonmany and PP Culdaff and Vicar Forane for the Inishowen Deanery, to retire;

Rev Gerard Hasson, CC Coleraine, to retire;

Rev Tony Mailey, CC Iskaheen, to retire.

In announcing the clerical changes the Diocese of Derry asked that everyone ‘please keep our priests and the people and parishes they serve in your prayers’.