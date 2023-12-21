Bishop of Derry predicts many challenges ahead for 2024 in Christmas message

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown reflects on the struggles of the year gone by and his hopes for the future in this year’s Christmas message.

The Rev Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 13

This Christmas many people are facing mixed messages. On the one hand there is the incessant call to celebrate and spend. At the same time, we hear so much talk about the cost-of-living pressures, on-going conflict in many areas, including the place where Jesus was born and global warming. It can be hard to know how to balance these messages.

The Christian story tries to take both of those realities seriously because it celebrates God’s solidarity with us in the mess that humans often make of life. Jesus knew exclusion, persecution and injustice. But he also called people to greatness in the service of one another and of our future.

This Christmas, I am grateful for the wonderful generous people who work quietly, trying to build peace and harmony in society. We are blessed when community leaders – elected or unelected - can articulate a vision for human flourishing and for a healthy cohesive society. Our young people still want to be inspired to greatness.

2024 will bring many challenges. But the Baby of Bethlehem invites us to believe that good can overcome evil and that tiny fragile human lives are precious both here and on the world’s many battle fields.