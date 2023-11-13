Bishop of Derry to lead special service to pray for peace in the world at St Eugene's Cathedral

Prayers have been said across the diocese over recent weeks for people living in conflict zones across the world.
Meanwhile at the weekend Pope Francis, addressing the crowds in Saint Peter's Square following the Sunday Angelus, spoke about the situation in Israel and Palestine.
"May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers! In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population. May the hostages be freed, including the elderly and children.
"Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace. Let us not lose hope: let us pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart,” Pope Francis said.