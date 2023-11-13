News you can trust since 1772

Bishop of Derry to lead special service to pray for peace in the world at St Eugene's Cathedral

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown will lead a special service to pray for peace in the world at St Eugene’s Cathedral in the city next week.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Holy Hour to Pray for Peace in the World’ will take place on Monday next, November 20 from 8pm to 9pm.

An open invite has been extended to anyone who would like to join in praying for peace at a time when violence continues to devastate the lives the people in various countries around the world.

A spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said: “You are invited to attend and join in prayer with Bishop Donal.”

The Most Reverend Bishop Donal McKeown. DER0517GS011The Most Reverend Bishop Donal McKeown. DER0517GS011
The Most Reverend Bishop Donal McKeown. DER0517GS011
Most Popular

Prayers have been said across the diocese over recent weeks for people living in conflict zones across the world.

Meanwhile at the weekend Pope Francis, addressing the crowds in Saint Peter's Square following the Sunday Angelus, spoke about the situation in Israel and Palestine.

"May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers! In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population. May the hostages be freed, including the elderly and children.

"Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace. Let us not lose hope: let us pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart,” Pope Francis said.

Related topics:DerryPope Francis