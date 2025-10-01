Black History Summit in Derry to discuss ‘Standing Firm in Power and Pride’

Author, educator and activist Zita Holbourne will be among the keynote speakers at the North West Migrants Forum’s fifth Black History Summit later this month.

Taking place at Ulster University’s Magee campus, Derry, on Friday October 24, the theme of this year’s Summit is ‘Standing Firm in Power and Pride’.

As well as being a writer, multi-award-winning artist, educator, community activist and trade union leader, Ms. Holbourne has done momentous work in exposing the Windrush Scandal.

Joining her on the podium will be Lisa Williams, founder of the Edinburgh Caribbean Association. Ms Williams curates education programmes, arts events and walking tours to promote awareness of Black Scottish history and links between Scotland and the Caribbean.

Zita Holbourne

Also addressing the Summit will be Rajvi Glasbrook, senior implementation manager for the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action Plan. Rajvi worked on the ‘Cynefin’ report which made the teaching of Black, Asian and minority ethnic histories mandatory in the Curriculum for Wales.

The event will be moderated by Lilian Seenoi Barr, Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum, who said: “This year’s Summit brings together some of the UK’s most influential voices on racial justice, history and education.

“We are especially honoured to welcome Zita, Rajvi and Lisa whose work continues to shape national conversations and policies across the UK.

"Their insights will help us explore how education and public institutions can better reflect the diverse realities of our shared history.”

Lisa Williams

Among the panellists for this year’s Summit will be Dr Naomi Green and activist and author Chantelle Lunt, both of whom are researchers on the North West Migrants Forum’s Hidden History Project.

Joining them will be Ulster University researcher Seun Owanuga and Daniel Sanusi, organiser of Ulster University Students’ Union’s first-ever Black History Month.

The Summit is open to the public. Attendees will enjoy a rich programme of discussion, knowledge-sharing and culture as well as a fusion of Kenyan and Irish music from Maasai traditional folk singer Nelson Ngotiek and Irish country music star Ritchie Remo.

Admission to the Summit, which runs from 2pm to 6pm, is free of charge and light refreshments will be provided. To register visit: https://bit.ly/nwmfsummit2025