Blessing of Graves in Burt, Inch and Fahan to take place over next two weekends
The Blessing of the Graves will take place in the parish of Burt, Inch and Fahan on the two coming weekends.
The Blessing of the Graves takes place after 11.30am Mass in Fahan this Sunday, June 1; at 3pm in Burt Cemetery on Sunday, June 8; and that same day in Inch at 6pm. The upkeep of cemeteries costs more and more each year and to help offset those costs, there is a special collection taken up at the gate each year.
