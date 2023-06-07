Blessing of the Graves in Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish to take place over next two Sundays

The Blessing of the Graves at Fahan will take place this Sunday, June 11 at 11.30am.

The blessing in Burt will take place on Sunday, June 18 at 3pm followed by at Inch at 6pm on the same day.

Those attending are asked to bring a bottle of water. There will be a gate collection.

St Aengus Church, Burt.