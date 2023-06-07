Blessing of the Graves in Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish to take place over next two Sundays
The annual Blessing of the Graves in the Fahan Parish (Burt, Inch and Fahan) will take place this Sunday and next Sunday, June 11 and 18.
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST
The Blessing of the Graves at Fahan will take place this Sunday, June 11 at 11.30am.
The blessing in Burt will take place on Sunday, June 18 at 3pm followed by at Inch at 6pm on the same day.
Those attending are asked to bring a bottle of water. There will be a gate collection.