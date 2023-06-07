News you can trust since 1772
Blessing of the Graves in Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish to take place over next two Sundays

The annual Blessing of the Graves in the Fahan Parish (Burt, Inch and Fahan) will take place this Sunday and next Sunday, June 11 and 18.
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

The Blessing of the Graves at Fahan will take place this Sunday, June 11 at 11.30am.

The blessing in Burt will take place on Sunday, June 18 at 3pm followed by at Inch at 6pm on the same day.

Those attending are asked to bring a bottle of water. There will be a gate collection.

St Aengus Church, Burt.St Aengus Church, Burt.
This is being taken up for the upkeep of their loved one’s final resting place.