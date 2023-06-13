News you can trust since 1772
Blessing of the graves in Derry City Cemetery: Details confirmed

The annual Blessing of the Graves service will take place later this month, Sunday the 25th of June, at the earlier time of 3pm in the City Cemetery, and advice has been issued to anyone planning to attend.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

With thousands expected to attend the annual ceremony, people are advised that there will be no access to vehicles at the cemetery for the duration of the afternoon, from 12noon to 4pm.

The Council said this is to ensure health and safety can be managed at the site.

Pedestrians only will be given access to the cemetery during this time to keep risk at a minimum.

City cemetery.City cemetery.
A number of accessible parking spaces will be available for Blue Badge Holders at St Mary’s Church, Creggan, St Cecilia’s College and Celtic Park.

Access to these sites will only be given to vehicles that display a Disability Blue Badge Permit.

A Church spokesperson explained that: “In accordance with the Council’s health and safety procedures, safety was paramount in planning for the event and there seems to be no option but to keep all vehicles out of the cemetery.

“Therefore, we would encourage those attending to plan their visit and arrive in good time before the start of the service, and to adhere to the advice of stewards. We would greatly appreciate cooperation with staff to ensure everyone can have safe and easy access to this time of prayer.”

Blessing of the graves.Blessing of the graves.
Generally, Cemetery opening times across Derry & Strabane are 8am - 8pm during the summer period (April 1 - October 31)

