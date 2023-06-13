With thousands expected to attend the annual ceremony, people are advised that there will be no access to vehicles at the cemetery for the duration of the afternoon, from 12noon to 4pm.

The Council said this is to ensure health and safety can be managed at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrians only will be given access to the cemetery during this time to keep risk at a minimum.

City cemetery.

A number of accessible parking spaces will be available for Blue Badge Holders at St Mary’s Church, Creggan, St Cecilia’s College and Celtic Park.

Access to these sites will only be given to vehicles that display a Disability Blue Badge Permit.

A Church spokesperson explained that: “In accordance with the Council’s health and safety procedures, safety was paramount in planning for the event and there seems to be no option but to keep all vehicles out of the cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, we would encourage those attending to plan their visit and arrive in good time before the start of the service, and to adhere to the advice of stewards. We would greatly appreciate cooperation with staff to ensure everyone can have safe and easy access to this time of prayer.”

Blessing of the graves.