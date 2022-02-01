Bloody Sunday 50: Clare Daly calls for disbandment of the British Parachute Regiment

Ms. Daly, who sits with the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), in Brussels and Strasbourg, was the final speaker on Sunday.

She said: “It’s never easy to be in Derry on this day...because we have to walk in the footsteps of those who went before us in ‘72, to shoulder the memory of innocent lives cruelly taken, to reimagine the fear, the panic, the horror as those events unfolded.

"And how much harder is it to be here today fifty years on? Fifty years of missed birthdays and Christmases. Fifty years of lost opportunities to love and live and work and play. Fifty years of injustice. Yes we are here to remember but the truth is we never forgot.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Daly addressing the Bloody Sunday March Committee rally on Sunday.

She went on to demand the disbandment of the British Parachute Regiment.