Bloody Sunday 50: Clare Daly calls for disbandment of the British Parachute Regiment
Clare Daly, the Dublin MEP, told thousands gathered at Free Derry corner for the Bloody Sunday anniversary at the weekend that the British Parachute Regiment should be disbanded.
Ms. Daly, who sits with the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), in Brussels and Strasbourg, was the final speaker on Sunday.
She said: “It’s never easy to be in Derry on this day...because we have to walk in the footsteps of those who went before us in ‘72, to shoulder the memory of innocent lives cruelly taken, to reimagine the fear, the panic, the horror as those events unfolded.
"And how much harder is it to be here today fifty years on? Fifty years of missed birthdays and Christmases. Fifty years of lost opportunities to love and live and work and play. Fifty years of injustice. Yes we are here to remember but the truth is we never forgot.”
She went on to demand the disbandment of the British Parachute Regiment.
"The entire Parachute Regiment should be taken down and disbanded because it is stained from blood from victims all around the world," she remarked.