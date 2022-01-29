Bloody Sunday 50: Derry people remember: ‘I nursed some of the casualties. It was pretty horrendous’

2. DER - VOX POP_ 21 JANUARY

Nuala Shields said: "I was 18 years old at the time and I grew up in Creggan. My father and brother were at the march. I wasn’t at the march as I was going into Altnagelvin that night. I was training to be a nurse. I nursed some of the casualties. It was pretty horrendous. I find it very emotional to talk about. My friend was in the Knights of Malta, and she was out on duty that day, so she has a lot of memories. I find it too difficult to take part in the commemorations, I am not able to at all." DER2203GS – 026