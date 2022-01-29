Local people shared their memories and thoughts on Bloody Sunday as the anniversary approaches.

Bloody Sunday 50: Derry people remember: ‘I nursed some of the casualties. It was pretty horrendous’

We took to the streets over recent days to ask people about their memories and thoughts on the approaching 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday this weekend.

By Conor McClean
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 2:22 pm

Interviews by Conor McClean and photographs by George Sweeney.

Alec Curran said: "My wife's brother was murdered on Bloody Sunday and her father was wounded, so big sorrows there. I grew up in the Bogside all my life; born, bread and buttered as the man says. I will be at all the commemorations, the monument and the wee walk down from Creggan. My children and grandchildren will be there too. It is a big occasion the 50th. It's still sad for the families, but you support them and back them up as best you can."

Nuala Shields said: "I was 18 years old at the time and I grew up in Creggan. My father and brother were at the march. I wasn't at the march as I was going into Altnagelvin that night. I was training to be a nurse. I nursed some of the casualties. It was pretty horrendous. I find it very emotional to talk about. My friend was in the Knights of Malta, and she was out on duty that day, so she has a lot of memories. I find it too difficult to take part in the commemorations, I am not able to at all."

Eamon Doherty was a teenager at the time of Bloody Sunday. He said: 'My da told me not to go to the march, but I ended up going to it, and I didn't know he was at it as well. I ran into a house somewhere in the Bog and didn't even know whose house it was. I remember a bus load of Belfast people coming to Derry the day after Bloody Sunday. There was a wee woman and she shouted over "Derry men are true men!"

Francis Barber said: "I was there, when I heard the shooting I got to the Derry Walls. I lived in Creggan so I went straight home. I was only 12 years of age at the time. I will be paying my respects on Sunday."

