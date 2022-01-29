Bloody Sunday 50: Derry people remember: ‘I nursed some of the casualties. It was pretty horrendous’

Interviews by Conor McClean and photographs by George Sweeney.
Alec Curran said: "My wife’s brother was murdered on Bloody Sunday and her father was wounded, so big sorrows there. I grew up in the Bogside all my life; born, bread and buttered as the man says. I will be at all the commemorations, the monument and the wee walk down from Creggan. My children and grandchildren will be there too. It is a big occasion the 50th. It’s still sad for the families, but you support them and back them up as best you can." DER2203GS – 021
Nuala Shields said: "I was 18 years old at the time and I grew up in Creggan. My father and brother were at the march. I wasn’t at the march as I was going into Altnagelvin that night. I was training to be a nurse. I nursed some of the casualties. It was pretty horrendous. I find it very emotional to talk about. My friend was in the Knights of Malta, and she was out on duty that day, so she has a lot of memories. I find it too difficult to take part in the commemorations, I am not able to at all." DER2203GS – 026
Eamon Doherty was a teenager at the time of Bloody Sunday. He said: 'My da told me not to go to the march, but I ended up going to it, and I didn’t know he was at it as well. I ran into a house somewhere in the Bog and didn’t even know whose house it was. I remember a bus load of Belfast people coming to Derry the day after Bloody Sunday. There was a wee woman and she shouted over "Derry men are true men!" DER2203GS – 029
Francis Barber said: "I was there, when I heard the shooting I got to the Derry Walls. I lived in Creggan so I went straight home. I was only 12 years of age at the time. I will be paying my respects on Sunday." DER2203GS – 022